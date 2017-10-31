Will you do the huckle buck with Crystal Swing in Laois?

A fantastic night of entertainment is making its way to Laois this November.

Rathdowney Events Committee are proudly presenting a night with Crystal Swing and special guests.

The famous Irish family all-singing, all-dancing trio will play live in Rathdowney Community Centre on November 18.

Go along and dance the night away from 8.30pm, admission is €10.

