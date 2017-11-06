Pictures: Sneak peak at what will be on offer at the Durrow Christmas Crafts Fair

The fourth annual Durrow Christmas Crafts fair will take place on Saturday, November 11 at the Castle Arms Hotel, Durrow, Co. Laois.

There are up to 50 craft workers from the Midlands area exhibiting their produce and wares. Jewellery, wood turned products and an array of textile novelties and wearables are just some of the great range of Christmas gift ideas promised.

The fair is hihgly anticipated and the exhibitors stalls sold out a couple of weeks ago, long before the event.

There will be prints, both framed and unframed, ideal gifts for posting abroad. A wide range of festive decorations, confectionery for gifts and party tables will tempt any shopper looking for something unusual.

This year's Fair will feature new craft workers as well as the regular exhibitors.

Durrow Craft Fairs is a community-based non profit platform which develops, supports and promotes Laois and Midlands craft work through exhibitions, workshops and fairs.

This is a great day out away from the stresses and strains of shopping centre madness in the run up to Christmas. Admission is free.

Nail down a couple of gifts with local crafts supporting local this year. Have a sneak peak and what will be on offer at the fair here.

