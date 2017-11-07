New unique music premiere as part of Laois Leaves Festival

The premiere of “Thresholds” composed by Ian Wilson and performed by Cathal Roche will be held this weekend as part of the Laois Leaves Festival.

This unique and new piece of music was written in response to the National Pollinator Plan. The event will also feature readings of the winning entries into the Pollinator Poetry Prize, 2017.

All are welcome, the event is free but booking in advance is required.

The work has been funded through the Creative experience Ireland programme in Laois, with the assistance of the National Biodiversity Data Centre. It is presented in association with the Laois Arts Office, as part of the Leaves Festival of Writing and Music.

The performance takes place in Emo Court on Sunday, November 12 at 12 noon.

