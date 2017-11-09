St Vincent de Paul to host CPR awareness day

St Vincent de Paul will be hosting a CPR awareness day in the Bank of Ireland, Mountrath on Friday, December 1 from 10.30am.

Also on Friday the 1st and 2nd of December will be having a promotional collection for food, toys, and donations at the entrance of Tesco Portlaoise.

We will be joined by members of the youth conference from Mountrath Community School for this event.

The society would like to extend thanks to Ballyfin Vintage & Veteran Group and the Laois Heart Support Group for their recent generous donations.

The Vincent shop in Mountrath will open each Thursday night until 7pm, pop in and see the wonderful stock of clothing, footwear, books, bric a brac and much much more.

