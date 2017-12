The parents, pupils and staff of a Mountrath school will be hoping for a big turnout of tractors and runners in Coolrain over the Christmas.

Clonenagh National School holds its annual 6km Family Run/Walk and Tractor Run on Thursday, December 28 at Sheeran's pub in Coolrain village.

Registration for Fun Run is from 11am and you'll be on your marks at 11.30am.

The tractor run revs up for the off at 1pm .

There'll be refreshments and music throughout the day and monster auction also.

All are welcome.