Laois GAA club set for hurling county championship celebration in Roscrea

Dates have been confirmed for the Camross GAA club's annual dinner dance and club auction.

The club which regained the Laois Senior Hurling annual dinner dance takes place on Saturday, February 10 in Racket Hall Roscrea.

Drinks reception at 7.30pm and meal at 8pm. Tickets €35. Contact Ursula on 087- 6896936

Meanwhile, the club hold its annual auction on Sunday, January 28 at 2pm in Derrynaseera GAA pitch.

Your support would be greatly appreciated as always for this annual fundraising event.

