Laois vintage car and tractor club looking forward to quiz and model toy show

The active vintage vehicle enthusiasts of the Ballyfin Vintage and Veteran Club in Laois are inviting the public to two events later in January.

The club is holding its annual table quiz at the Deadmans Inn, Ballyfin at 8:30pm on Friday, January 26.

An entry fee of €40 applies for a table of 4 with spot prizes on the night. Proceeds in support of local causes.

Meanwhile, the club is also hosting a Die-Cast and Model Toy show at the Community Hall, Ballyfin from 10:30am on Sunday, January 28. Admission is €5 for adults with under 12s free. Proceeds in support of local causes.

For queries or any additional information on the Ballyfin Vintage & Veteran Club, please call Des White at 087-2612408.