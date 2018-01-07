Laois community's activity hub has a healthy mission

As Operation Transformation 2018 gets underway group of people in a Laois community have decided to do their bit for local healthy lifestyles.

The organisers of the Rathdowney Errill Activity Hub say their mission is to encourage/increase and promote fitness.

The group will host a number of activities in the area over the coming year. The first of these will be Rathdowney Walk on Wednesday or WOW which takes place on January 10 Walk.

It starts at Doherty's Cross, Rathdowney and goes to St Fergal's College. Registration at 7:15 pm and walk commences at 7:30 pm.

This walk is open to all ages and ability.

Watch this space for further events including information for 'On Your Bike' which starts on Sunday, February 4.

Further information on any of these events from James 086 962177 or email jkelly@laoissports.ie