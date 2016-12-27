'Slimming World has saved my life' says Ballacolla woman X

Tina Reilly from Ballacolla Co. Laois, joined Slimming World to help her improve her health. She's lost a jaw-dropping 6 Stone and shares her story here...

"Before, everything I ate was unhealthy, which didn’t help with my type-2 diabetes, I should have looked after myself better, but I pretended it was impossible because I was so busy. The truth was that at my size and with several failed diets behind me, I thought I was beyond help. In October 2014 I got bad health news that finally gave me the kick up the bum in needed. They found a small blockage and my doctor told me if I didn’t lose weight I was heading for a stroke.

"In 2015, I decided to join Slimmimg World, my sister-in -law had lost 7.5 stone with them, so I thought I would give it a try. Tina says “I had done so many other diets in the past, this was going to be my last.”

"Changing my eating habits wasn’t exactly a hardship. My husband also wanted to lose weight and my 2 sisters and brother-in-law also did Sw and between us we lost 25 stone !!

“I enjoyed delicious low-Syn dishes like sticky gammon and mushy pea curry. The leftovers made a much tastier lunch than pies, and for snacks I’d fill up on fresh fruit I couldn’t believe the amount of food I could eat.

”I found losing weigh so easy now as I never felt hungry, and the best news came after I had lost 3 stone, my doctor took me off my type 2 medication. This was the best news ever, I felt like a tonne had been lifted off me.”

"Slimming World is a family affair now, and I have made so many great friends. I’ve reached my target of 6 stone, and I lead a very different life now.

“I love my walking and hiking and going to the gym, I even did Croagh Patrick and the Womans Mini Marathon this year. This was a big accomplishment for me, as before losing weight, I couldn't walk without puffing and panting.

“Slimming World has saved my life and I never feel alone, as I have great support from my group and my family, I was a size 26 but am now a size 16 so I now shop in Penneys , so my poor husbands wallet is empty” Tina says with a smile on her face.

“My GP says I’m free of diabetes, I feel like a new woman and alive and well for the first time in many years. Im now 50 years old but I honestly feel like im 20! . My advise to anyone who is thinking of joining, just do it, you will be delighted a year from now.”

Tina attends Slimming World at The Abbeyleix Manor Hotel very Wednesday. For more information contact Carmel 0872972305. To find a group that suits you, check out www.slimmingworld.ie.