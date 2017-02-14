Create a love story at the Dunamaise Arts Centre

Dunamaise Arts Centre is delighted to present a wonderful selection of events this February especially for those on the look-out for a great Valentines night out or for a gift for their loved ones!

Guests are also invited to reserve a pre-show table with chocolates and Prosecco to really make a magical night to remember this Valentines, with packages from €25 per person!

A choice of riveting music and theatre shows are on the cards from the arts centre’s spring programme.

Co-Motion Media presents The Big Fellow; written by Declan Gorman; based on Frank O'Connor's biography of Michael Collins on Friday 10 January.

Much anticipation is building for The Man in Black, a Tribute to Johnny Cash on Valentines Day itself, Tuesday 14 February.

The Big Fellow will present an imaginative and entertaining piece of non-stop, high-energy theatre, from the action-packed opening images to the gripping conclusion on Friday 10 February.

Follow the life and times of Michael Collins, as he graduates from masterminding the most dare-devil raids, prison breaks and escapades of the War of Independence to commanding the official army of a newly-formed state.

Greatness did indeed follow Collins, but so too did division, torment and tragedy.

Driven by a powerful score composed by Colin Blakey (ex-Waterboys); Cillian McNamara's evocative lighting and the outstanding performances from Gerard Adlum and Cillian O’Gairbhí. Tickets are priced €16/€14.

The acclaimed Irish duo of jazz singer and actress Honor Heffernan and composer/ keyboard player Trevor Knight proudly present their new Cabaret/Speakeasy-style show The Whistling Girl featuring musical settings of the poetry of the great American wit, civil rights activist and author Dorothy Parker on Saturday 11 February.

Expect to encounter an evening with a darkly theatrical atmosphere in which Parker’s droll and sometimes heart-rending lyrics are transported into the 21st through newly composed songs and music.

Supported by a band of top Irish musicians Ed Deane, guitar, Garvan Gallagher, bass and Tom Jamieson on drums. Tickets are priced 20/€18. The Man in Black - A Tribute to Johnny Cash, featuring Terry Lee Goffee who sings like Johnny, looks like Johnny and performs just like the great man, with energy, charisma and vitality!

Without doubt, the top Johnny Cash Tribute Artist in the US, performing internationally to packed houses and great acclaim and with lavish praise from members of The Cash Family.

This will be a night not-to-be-missed, celebrating the music and power of The Man in Black! Tickets are priced €22/€20.

Valentines packages, from €25 per person includes 2 tickets, bottle of Prosecco, box of chocolates and a specially reserved candle-lit table. Specially designed and personalised gift presentation cards can also be prepared.

For further information see www.dunamaise.ie or contact the Box Office, Tel: 057 8663355.