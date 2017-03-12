Get a cholesterol check at clinics in Portlaoise

High Cholesterol is just one of the risk factors for Stroke/Heart Attack but don’t turn a blind eye to the others as they CAN be treated or changed : these include

tobacco exposure, high blood pressure (hypertension), high cholesterol, obesity, physical inactivity, diabetes, unhealthy diets

Although the number of deaths from heart attack and stroke in Ireland has dropped in recent decades, cardiovascular disease is still the most common cause of death here, accounting for almost 40% of all deaths in 2005 alone.

We can see from the attached Image how a healthy artery looks and we can see one that has narrowed due to Cholesterol which is one of the many things that can harden our arteries and cause them to Narrow, but Calcium and Fat also cause Plaque which decreased blood flow and increases the risk of Heart Attack.

The Bpro System by "Healthstats international" is a very convenient way of measuring the level of Hardening of the arteries, rather than just measuring the Cholesterol alone. This test is available from Heartsavers who hold Nationwide Clinics. Depending on the results, each Patient may be referred for further medical advice or examinations, and in many cases Patients will receive help with diet, nutrition and lifestyle change. This system is totally non-invasive and the test only takes 15 mins approx. followed by 10 mins approx. for the Analysis, each Patient is given appointment so they are no delays or long Queues etc.

