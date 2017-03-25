Give yourself the best 'present' of all this Easter

By Portarlington psychologist and Operation Transformation expert Dr Eddie Murphy

There is a most wonderful man who comes into my therapy room. He has an amazing sense of humour. He is very connected with nature and teaches me something at every visit. He has incredible integrity and has a great genuineness.

He says it as it is, and some F’s get expressed and that’s OK because that is how it is at times.

He arrived in my office seeking help with insomnia. We are getting the insomnia sorted. I think if Peter’s world got bigger then his insomnia would shift even more. To me he is too caught up in a small world. Working everyday and doing the books for his business. He hasn’t had a holiday in 3 years. He is not in a relationship and apart from looking after someone else’s pets, he has no children. What is it all about?

Are you stuck in a life, where you wonder what it is all about? Whether you have adult children who ignore you apart from seeking financial assistance, or a relationship that has little fun, love or spark.

Are you just going through the motions for others your partner, friends, parents, or children? Is there more? I think so, much more, loads.

What 'present' could Peter give himself? What 'present' this Easter can you give yourself?

Could you contemplate a year where you are your Real Self; authentic and contented? I invite you to break the mold. Develop your ‘BHAG’ your Big Hairy Audacious Goal’. Imagine. Your dream, what would that look like?

Do something extraordinary, have a baby, have sex, tell your family if you are gay, walk Croatia with fun people for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland in Sept 2017 (www.cfireland.ie), climb Carrauntoohil, run 5k, write a poem, learn how to surf the web, book a ticket online, get more involved in your community, learn mindfulness, learn tools to tackle strong emotions – depression, anxiety etc, talk to your love interest, grow and enrich your faith.

I am very excited about the 2017 Paddy Kierans International Walk from September 22 to 29 to explore charming Croatia. The walk will cater for various levels of fitness. It will be unforgettable experience.

The 2017 walk starts in Dubrovnik and finishes in Orebic. Participants will walk an average of 10km each day, taking in Medjugorje, Korcula Island and the historical town of Ston with its great walls.

Walking creates a great opportunity for lifelong wellness and friendships. Come and join us, with Cystic Fibrosis Ireland, you will never walk alone!"

Back into the present. This is the moment to say stop to your life going small. It’s time to Carpe Diem – seize the day, seize your life. Believe in yourself and go for it.

Going back to Peter in my office this is the 'present'. I hope he allows himself to go there and think, feel and be. I may signpost, support and encourage but fundamentally it goes back to his choice. Choose this Easter to give yourself the greatest gift, “The Present”, living in the present.