Cheesy does it to win a cooking holiday in Tuscany

Laois’ food enthusiasts and culinary students with a flair for cheesy recipes could win a cooking holiday to Tuscany in a new competition being run by The National Dairy Council to celebrate European cheese.

There are two categories for entering your special cheese recipe:

Passionate cooks must create a delicious, healthy and nutritious family style recipe that you might cook mid-week. The prize for this is a cooking holiday in Tuscany including flights from Dublin and accommodation for two people plus professional kitchen equipment to the value of €500.

Meanwhile, trainee chefs and culinary students have to present a special occasion recipe that you might cook for a dinner party or celebratory occasion.

The prize for this is a professional cooking holiday in Tuscany including flights from Dublin and accommodation for two people, plus attendance at a special Cheese Symposium in Brussels June 7/8.

The competition forms part of an EU wide programme with the aim of promoting and creating awareness of the taste, versatility and convenience of cheese in everyday life.

One of the judges of the competition, Irish chef and author Clodagh McKenna, said: “I am really looking forward to seeing the exciting recipes entries for this competition and feel the versatility of cheese lends itself so well to a myriad of dishes.”

Further details on the competition and entry form can be found at www.cheeseupyourlife.ie Closing date for all entries is Friday April 21.