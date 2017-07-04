Stay calm to help your child with croup

Croup is a virus in the windpipe that is common in children. Antibiotics, like amoxicillin and penicillin, will not help.

Please follow these instructions carefully:

Stay calm to keep your child calm. Anxiety or crying may worsen breathing.

Use a humidifier/vaporizer near the child, especially at night.

Encourage your child to drink plenty of liquids.

Use calpol for fever.

Sleep with head elevated on several pillows.

If cool mist vaporizer doesn’t help, try steam. This can be done by turning on the shower with the bathroom door closed. Let the child sit in the steamy bathroom.

Inhaling cold air from an open window may also help breathing.

Return to your own doctor right away if any of the following occur:

Breathing is getting worse or getting faster.

Your child is getting restless or uncomfortable and will not calm down.

Your child drools and cannot or will not swallow.

The child’s lips, fingers or toes turn blue or gray.

Your child’s stomach and chest sink in when he or she breathes.

Anything else that worries you contact your doctor within 24 hours.