EXPRESS CHECK-UP
Stay calm to help your child with croup
In the Leinster Express’ medical column, Dr Ashfaq Ahmad of the Kilminchy Medical Centre dispenses invaluable advice on a host of conditions and ailments.
Dr Ashfaq Ahmad, who will be dispensing medical advice in the Leinster Express' new column.
Croup is a virus in the windpipe that is common in children. Antibiotics, like amoxicillin and penicillin, will not help.
Please follow these instructions carefully:
- Stay calm to keep your child calm. Anxiety or crying may worsen breathing.
- Use a humidifier/vaporizer near the child, especially at night.
- Encourage your child to drink plenty of liquids.
- Use calpol for fever.
- Sleep with head elevated on several pillows.
- If cool mist vaporizer doesn’t help, try steam. This can be done by turning on the shower with the bathroom door closed. Let the child sit in the steamy bathroom.
- Inhaling cold air from an open window may also help breathing.
Return to your own doctor right away if any of the following occur:
- Breathing is getting worse or getting faster.
- Your child is getting restless or uncomfortable and will not calm down.
- Your child drools and cannot or will not swallow.
- The child’s lips, fingers or toes turn blue or gray.
- Your child’s stomach and chest sink in when he or she breathes.
Anything else that worries you contact your doctor within 24 hours.
