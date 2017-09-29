Playground and track ready in Port girls' primary school

Portarlington Presentation Primary School has finished a brand new physicial activity playground, an all weather 220m running track, and a playing pitch.

The work is all to boost physical activity at the girls school, which has 750 pupils. The facilities will be officially opened later this month.

The work was announced before the summer break, by principal Cathal Ruane.

““Sport has long been a great tradition in the Presentation and with this in mind the Board of Management aims to continue to promote student health & fitness,” he said. A fun day raised €1,000 towards the cost.