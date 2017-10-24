Brave Emma from Laois tells her story of life with the skin condition EB #WATCH

Beautiful and brave Laois woman Emma Fogarty from Abbeyleix has shared a intimate snapshot of her life with EB for in a video for Debra Ireland.

EB stands for epidermolysis bullosa, a painful skin condition whereby babies are born with skin as fragile as the wings of a butterfly.

October 23-29 is National EB Awareness Week and Debra Ireland, the charity that provides hope and support for EB patients and their families, is trying to fight the effects of this devastating disease by creating a 'butterfly effect' to raise both funds and awareness.

"We are asking people to help by picking up a Debra Ireland Butterfly Tattoo at any Applegreen service station and texting the word BUTTERFLY to 50300 to make a €4 donation," said Emma.

There is currently no cure and the only form of treatment is constant painful bandage changes to prevent infection. Because it's rare, fewer people have heard of it - that's why EB Awareness Week is so important.

(Text costs €4. DEBRA Ireland will receive a minimum of €3.25. Service Provider: LIKECHARITY. Helpline: 076 6805278)

Emma and mum Pat were thanked for welcoming the cameras into their home and to Leinster Rugby for their support in filming this piece for us.

Pics: Courtesy of Richard Sheehy Photography