Is this the perfect 'doer-upper' Quiet Man cottage for Barack Obama near his ancestral Irish home?

We think we have found the perfect cottage retreat for Barack and Michelle Obama near the former US President's ancestral home in Ireland.

This derelict stone built 'Quiet Man' cottage standing on just less than half and acre is being offered for sale in Lisduff, Moneygall, Co. Offaly

This property is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac location within 1.5km of Moneygall where Barak and Michelle visited when he was President in 2011.

It is ideally situated and suitable for development, subject to planning permission. It is on sale for €29,500 so it shouldn't burn a hole in his pocket.

Given that former Presidents enjoy a number of trappings such as transport, Barack shouldn't need to worry about having to call a taxi to get home after enjoying a couple of pints in Hayes pub with is relatives in the village nestled on the Offaly Tipperary border.

It is listed a one-bedroom house with a total floor area of 45 sq metres. It has just three rooms, one with an open fireplace, but imagine the stories of old those walls could tell.

The cottage and 0.46 acre site is being sold by private treaty by Sherry Fitzgerald Talbot.

