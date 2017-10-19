Halloween cookie recipe - get into the spirt

Get creative and whip up a batch of Siúcra homemade Halloween treats this year!

These spooktacular cookies are perfect for your fright-night party or to hand out to trick or treaters on Halloween night. Your little monsters will not only enjoy devouring these sweet treats, but the method is easy enough for them to take up the role of sous chef in the kitchen.

Makes about 20 (depending on size of cutters used)

Ingredients

For the biscuits

100g butter, at room temperature

115g Siúcra Caster Sugar

1 medium egg

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

250g plain white flour

For the icing

Siúcra Roll out icing

Orange & Black icing colour

Siúcra Icing Sugar

Method

To prepare the cookies

Preheat the oven to 190°C.

Beat the butter and Siúcra Caster Sugar together with an electric whisk until combined.

Add the egg and vanilla extract and beat again.

Finally beat in the flour at a low speed to mix. Once mixed form into a ball of dough with your hands.

Put the ball of dough onto a work surface that you have dusted with flour.

Roll out the dough to approximately ½ cm thick and cut out shapes using the cutters.

Lift carefully onto a baking tray lined with baking parchment.

Bake for 14-15 minutes until golden.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool on the tray.

To prepare the icing

Break off some of the white Siúcra Roll Out Icing and knead until it softens.

Dust your work surface with Siúcra Icing Sugar.

Roll the white icing out to a thin layer and cut out the same shapes you used for the biscuits.

Lift off the work surface carefully. Put a few tiny dots of water on the back and then stick onto your cookies.

Tear off two more pieces of Siúcra Roll Out Icing and colour one piece orange for the pumpkins and the other black for the bats. To colour the icing put a small amount of colour onto the white icing and knead it in until it is well combined. (You may want to wear gloves when doing this.) Add more colour if necessary.

To decorate

Use the black and white icing to make eyeballs, mummies, spiders etc.

Enjoy!