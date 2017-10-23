You can now apply for RTE Late Late Toy Show tickets!

RTE has opened the application process for tickets to the 2017 Late Late Toy Show.

The show will take place on Friday night, December 1 and to apply to be in with a chance to get your hands on the most coveted tickets in the country, simply click here.

The Late Late Toy Show is one of the most watched shows on Irish television each year, up there with the All-Ireland finals and the Rose of Tralee.

Don't miss your chance to be one of the lucky audience members to experience it first hand.

To apply or find out more, visit www.rte.ie/latelatetoyshow.

