Competition for a hamper of Blas na hEireann award winning Laois products... and the winner is...

We have a winner!

Three Laois food and drink producers won prizes at the prestigious Blas na hÉireann Irish food awards this year, and now a Leinster Express reader has won a competition for a hamper of their goodies.

Aghaboe Farm Foods, owned by 24 year old baker Niamh Maher from Aghaboe, won the silver award for her delicious festive Frangipane Mince Pies, and has baked them and more treats fresh for our giveaway hamper.

To team perfectly with them, Laois drinks producers An Sean-Teach based in Ballinakill, are adding a bottle of their Gold award winning DV8 cream liqueur, and their Bronze award winner, a bottle of Brennans Old House Gin.

Winning a Bronze Award for their Aldi Specially Selected Plum & Apple Chutney, is Abbey Farm Foods from Abbeyleix, and they are gifting our winner with a selection of half a dozen jars of their chutneys and jams.

We had a super response to our Facebook competition, and the winner is...

Kathy Simms, from Abbeyleix!

Congratulations Kathy, if you know her, tag her in our Facebook post.

The hamper can be collected from Thursday lunchtime this week, or contact the Leinster to arrange a time suitable.

See our Leinster Express Facebook page for another competition for a range of books this week!