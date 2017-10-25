Laois village parent & toddler group welcomes mums and kids
Parent and toddler group Clough Ballacolla.
The Clough Ballacolla Baby & Toddler Group was established following a community meeting of local mothers in September.
The group now meets every Wednesday morning from 11-12:30 in Clough Hall.
New parents and children always welcome.
The parents thank Fr Maher, the parish, Happy Days Montessori school and Laois County Childcare Committee for their support and advice in establishing the group.
