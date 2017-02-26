GAA to take centre stage in Stradbally Parish's St Patrick's Day parades

Reflecting Stradbally GAA's historic win in the Laois football championship and the overall big contribution of Gaelic Games to other communities in the area, the GAA stakes centre stage year's three parish parades parades

Stradbally Parish has a very special St Patrick's Day tradition with the three parades to the morning masses. Stradbally Parade at 11am, Timahoe Parade at 10am and Vicarstown Parade at 9am.

This year's them is - The Story Of The GAA in the Parish - a great reminder of the association's community role in Stradbally, Timahoe and Annanough.

Over many years, all the clubs in the parish have contributed hugely to the GAA at club, county and national level. From running the association to representing clubs on the playing fields, the parish is at the heart the association in Laois.

Children are being encouraged to play a big role in the celebrations and parades, with dancing, singing and school projects.

Each community in the parish is invited to meetings to organise this year's events on Friday, March 17.

Details as follows: St Joseph's Hall, Stradbally for Monday, March 6 at 7.30pm;Timahoe Sacristy on Sunday, March 5 at 11am; Vicarstown on Tuesday, March 7 in the Old School at 8pm.

All welcome to attend.