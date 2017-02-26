What the muck? Rosenallis GAA calling all muck savages next weekend

Rosenallis GAA are calling all muck savages for a fundraiser next weekend.

As part of the fundraising drive ahead of their Lip Sync Battle in April, they will host a 'Muck Savage Challenge' in Coolagh Bog on Saturday, March 4th.

Registration for the challenge on Friday 3 March at 7pm in the GAA’s clubhouse. Contact Marcus at 087 6428778 or Patrick at 087 3321682 for further information.

And after the busy day there's evening entertainment in Shellys with a 25 Drive at 9pm.

Each participating group in the Lip Sync Battle holds their own fundraising event in the run up to the big night. All funds go towards the development of the juvenile pitch in Rosenallis.