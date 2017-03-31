GAA Scór contest for children refixed for Mountmellick

New date also set for annual competition

Laois GAA has rescheduled and refixed Scór na bPaistí to a new time and date.

This competition is open to all primary school students who can dance, sing, tell a yarn, play an instrument, be part of a group or even want to test their general knowledge against other GAA Clubs.

Participation is free but you must be a member of the club you are representing.

The competition was due to take place in Timahoe in March but it will not take place on Friday, April 7 in the new venue of the Mountmellick Arts Centre.  Further information 085 713 8940.