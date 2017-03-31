GAA Scór contest for children refixed for Mountmellick
New date also set for annual competition
Molly Donnery is presented with a special gift in recognition of her acheivements by Jody Conway at the Senior Scor on Saturday. Photo Denis Byrne.
Laois GAA has rescheduled and refixed Scór na bPaistí to a new time and date.
This competition is open to all primary school students who can dance, sing, tell a yarn, play an instrument, be part of a group or even want to test their general knowledge against other GAA Clubs.
Participation is free but you must be a member of the club you are representing.
The competition was due to take place in Timahoe in March but it will not take place on Friday, April 7 in the new venue of the Mountmellick Arts Centre. Further information 085 713 8940.
