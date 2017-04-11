Laois GAA Fixtures - April 11 to 17
All the GAA Fixtures for the coming week.
TUESDAY
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 4
Rosenallis V Abbeyleix St Lazarian's @ 7pm
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 5 Group A
The Harps V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton @ 7pm; Castletown V Camross @ 7pm
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 5 Group B
Trumera V Ballypickas @ 7pm; Portlaoise V Slieve Margy @ 7pm; Graiguecullen V Clonad @ 7pm
Portlaoise Heritage Hotel U-16 Football League Group A
St Paul's V Ballyroan Abbey @ 6.45pm
Portlaoise Heritage Hotel U-16 Football League Group B
Spink V Killeshin Crettyard @ 6.45pm
WEDNESDAY
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 4
Clough-Ballacolla V Colt/St Fintans @ 7pm
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 1B Round 1 Rescheduled
Portlaoise V Killeshin @ 7pm
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 5 Round 2
Annanough: Courtwood V Annanough @ 8pm; Camross V Ballyfin @ 7pm; Slieve Bloom V Rosenallis @ 7pm.
Portlaoise Heritage Hotel U-16 Football League Group B
Stradbally Parish Gaels V St Joseph's @ 6.45pm
Portlaoise Heritage Hotel U-16 B Football League Group A
Na Fianna Og V Cloneen/Railyard @ 6.45pm; Graiguecullen V Portlaoise B @ 6.45pm.
Portlaoise Heritage Hotel U-16 B Football League Group B
Rosenallis V Ballylinan @ 6.45pm
THURSDAY
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 2
The Rock V Rosenallis @ 7pm; Milltown: St Joseph's V Mountmellick @ 7pm; Park Ratheniska V Courtwood @ 7pm; Kilcavan V Barrowhouse @ 7pm; Clonaslee St Manman's V Ballyfin @ 7pm.
Portlaoise Heritage Hotel U-16 Hurling League Group B
Camross Gaels V Raheen Parish Gaels @ 6.45pm
Portlaoise Heritage Hotel U-16 B Hurling League
Rosenallis V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton @ 6.45pm
FRIDAY
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 1B
Emo V Portlaoise @ 7pm
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 3
Borris in Ossory Kilcotton V St Fintan's Mountrath @ 7pm
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 4
Kyle V Camross @ 7pm
Portlaoise Heritage Hotel U-14 Football League
St Joseph's V St Pauls @ 6.30pm; Portarlington V Ballyroan Abbey @ 6.30pm
Portlaoise Heritage Hotel U-14 B Football League Group A
Park Ratheniska Spink V Na Fianna Og @ 6.30pm; Killeshin Crettyard V Stradbally Parish Gaels @ 6.30pm.
Portlaoise Heritage Hotel U-14 B Football League Group B
Ballyfin V Kilcavan @ 6.30pm; Rosenallis V Rathdowney Errill @ 6.30pm; O'Dempsey's V The Harps @ 6.30pm; Clonaslee St Manman's V Mountmellick @ 6.30pm.
Portlaoise Heritage Hotel U-14 C Football League
The Rock V Camross @ 6.30pm; Portlaoise B V St Fintan's Mountrath @ 6.30pm; Clough-Ballacolla V Castletown Slieve Bloom @ 6.30pm
SATURDAY
Leinster Minor Hurling Championship Round 2 (Extra time if necessary)
Parnell Park: Dublin v Laois @ 3pm
Palmer Cup Final (Extra time if necessary)
Shanahoe Gaels V Camross @ 6.45pm
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 1A - Senior Intercounty player’s released
Arles/Killeen V Ballyroan Abbey @ 6.45pm; The Heath V Stradbally @ 6.45pm; O'Dempseys V Graiguecullen @ 6.45pm; Portlaoise V St Joseph's @ 6.45pm.
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 1B
Arles Kilcruise V Crettyard @ 6.45pm; Ballylinan V Annanough @ 6.45pm; Portarlington V Killeshin @ 6.45pm
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 1A
St Fintan's Mountrath V Colt/St Fintan's @ 6pm
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 2
Slieve Bloom V The Harps @ 6.45pm; Castletown V Trumera @ 6.45pm; Ballyfin V Clough-Ballacolla @ 6.45pm
SUNDAY
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 3
Mountmellick V Camross @ 12pm; Ballypickas V Portlaoise @ 4pm - TBC; Ballinakill V Rathdowney Errill @ 12pm
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 4
Emo V Clonaslee St Manmans @ 12pm; Arles Kilcruise V Ballyroan Abbey @ 12pm; The Rock V Kilcotton @ 12pm; Crettyard V O'Dempseys @ 12pm.
Portlaoise Heritage Hotel U-16 Football League Group A
Sarsfields V Portlaoise @ 6.45pm
MONDAY
Laois Shopping Centre Minor Hurling League Group A
Camross V Castletown Slieve Bloom @ 6pm; Rathdowney Errill V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton @ 6pm.
Laois Shopping Centre Minor Hurling League Group B
Portlaoise V Raheen Parish Gaels @ 6pm; The Harps V Abbeyleix St Lazarians @ 6pm.
Laois Shopping Centre Minor B Hurling League
St Fintan's Mountrath V Clonaslee St Manmans @ 6pm; Rosenallis V Clough-Ballacolla @ 6pm; Ballinakill Park Ratheniska Gaels V Na Fianna @ 6pm.
Laois Shopping Centre Minor Football League Group B
Stradbally Parish Gaels V Portarlington @ 12pm
Portlaoise Heritage Hotel U-14 B Hurling League
St Fintan's Mountrath V Na Fianna @ 2pm; Clonaslee St Manman's V St Pauls @ 2pm; Ballinakill V Park Ratheniska-Timahoe @ 2pm.
Portlaoise Heritage Hotel U-14 Hurling League Group A
Castletown Slieve Bloom V Camross @ 2pm; Borris in Ossory Kilcotton V Rosenallis @ 2pm.
Portlaoise Heritage Hotel U-14 Hurling League Group B
Raheen Parish Gaels V Portlaoise @ 2pm; Abbeyleix St Lazarian's V Rathdowney Errill @ 2pm.
