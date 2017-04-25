Laois GAA Fixtures - April 25 to May 1
TUESDAY
Portlaoise Heritage Hotel U-16 FL Group B
The Heath V Killeshin Crettyard @ 6.45pm
Portlaoise Heritage Hotel U-16 B FL Group A
Park Ratheniska V The Harps @ 6.45pm
Portlaoise Heritage Hotel U-16 B FL Group A
Na Fianna Og V Cloneen/Railyard @ 6.45pm
WEDNESDAY
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 3
Ballylinan v Arles Killeen @ 7pm
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 4
Kilcotton V Arles-Kilcruise @ 7pm; Emo V Crettyard @ 7pm; O'Dempsey's V The Rock @ 7pm.
Portlaoise Heritaage Hotel U-16 FL Group A
Sarsfields V Portlaoise @ 6.45pm - A O'Connor
Portlaoise Heritage Hotel U-14 B FL Group A
The Heath V Na Fianna Og @ 7pm; Park Ratheniska Spink V Ballylinan @ 6.45pm; Killeshin Crettyard V Graiguecullen @ 6.45pm
Portlaoise Heritage Hotel U-14 B FL Group B
Ballyfin V Rathdowney Errill @ 6.45pm; The Harps V Kilcavan @ 6.45pm; Rosenallis V Clonaslee St Manman's @ 6.45pm; O'Dempsey's V Mountmellick @ 6.30pm
Portlaoise Heritage Hotel U-14 C Football League
The Rock V St Fintan's Mountrath @ 6.45pm; Clough-Ballacolla V Portlaoise B @ 6.45pm.
THURSDAY
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 2
BarrowhouseV Park Ratheniska @ 7pm; Emo: Courtwood V St Joseph's @ 7pm; Ballyfin V Kilcavan @ 7pm.
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 2
Shanahoe V Slieve Bloom @ 7pm; The Harps V Castletown @ 7pm
FRIDAY
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 2
Clough-Ballacolla V Park Ratheniska @ 7pm; Trumera V Ballyfin @ 7pm.
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 5 Group A
Castletown: Rathdowney-Errill V Castletown @ 7pm
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 1B
Portarlington V Portlaoise @ 7.45pm
Laois Shopping Centre MFL Group B
Stradbally Parish Gaels V Portlaoise @ 7pm
Portlaoise Heritage Hotel U-16 'B' Football League
Castletown Slieve Bloom V Ballylinan @ 6.30pm
SATURDAY
Leinster MHC Quarter Finals
O’Moore Park: Laois V Meath @ 3pm
Leinster U-14 Hurling Competition Round 1
Hawkfield: Laois V Dublin Mid @ 12pm
Leinster U-15 Hurling Competition Round 1
Training Centre: Laois v Offaly North @ 12pm
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 2
Timahoe V Clonaslee St Manmans @ 7pm
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 5 Round 3
Park Ratheniska V Slieve Bloom @ 7pm; Rosenallis V Camross @ 7pm.
SUNDAY
Leinster SHC Round Robin
Navan: Meath V Laois @ 3pm
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 1A - Senior Intercounty players released
Stradbally V Graiguecullen @ 7pm; Ballyroan Abbey V Portlaoise @ 7pm; The Heath V St Joseph's @ 7pm; O'Dempsey's V Arles-Killeen @ 7pm.
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 1B
Arles-Kilcruise V Annanough @ 7pm; Ballylinan V Emo @ 7pm; Killeshin V Crettyard @ 7pm.
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 5
Ballyfin V Courtwood @ 7pm
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 3
Portarlington V Ballylinan @ 7pm
Portlaoise Heritage Hotel U-16 HL Quarter Finals (Extra time if necessary)
The Harps V Portlaoise @ 11.30am
MONDAY
Laois Shopping Centre MHL Group A
Rathdowney Errill V Camross @ 6pm; Borris in Ossory Kilcotton V Castletown Slieve Bloom @ 6pm
Laois Shopping Centre MHL Group B
The Harps V Portlaoise @ 6pm; Abbeyleix St Lazarian's V Raheen Parish Gaels @ 6pm
Laois Shopping Centre MHL B
Clonaslee St Manman's V Na Fianna @ 6pm; Clough-Ballacolla V St Fintan's Mountrath @ 6pm; Ballinakill Park Ratheniska Gaels V Rosenallis @ 6pm.
Portlaoise Heritage Hotel U-14 HL Group A
Castletown Slieve Bloom V Clough-Ballacolla @ 2pm; Camross V Rosenallis @ 6.30pm.
Portlaoise Heritage Hotel U-14 HL Group B
Raheen Parish Gaels V The Harps @ 2pm; Portlaoise V Rathdowney Errill @ 2pm
Portlaoise Heritage Hotel U-14 B HL
Clonaslee St Manman's V Ballinakill @ 2pm; St Fintan's Mountrath V Park Ratheniska-Timahoe @ 2pm; Slieve Margy V St Paul's @ 2pm.
