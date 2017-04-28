HOLEY MOLY! Downey's offering up free car at Portlaoise GAA golf classic

Participants in this year's Portlaoise GAA Golf Classic will have the chance to improve their driving dramatically, thanks to Downey's Auto Stop.

The local car dealers are putting up a free car for anyone who can hit a hole-in-one at the club's Golf Classic this coming Friday, May 5th, at The Heath GC.

As well as the car, golfing holidays are also being offered up for anyone who can shoot an ace on a number of other Par 3 holes on the day.

Not a bad prize for one good swing of a club!