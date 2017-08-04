Proud Portlaoise GAA supporter scoops €11,000 in club raffle

A proud supporter of 'The Town' scooped a cool €11,000 Portlaoise GAA's recent lotto draw.

Liam Connell was presented with his winning cheque by Vice Chairperson of Portlaoise GAA Club, Jazz Reilly after his winning numbers 4,8,12 & 23 were drawn on 27th July.

Apart from following the town, Liam wore the club jersey with pride when he played hurling and football for the club in his early sporting career.

Warmest congratulations to Liam from all in Portlaoise GAA Club and to his ticket seller Noel Hillard.

The club Lotto is one of Portlaoise GAA's most important fundraisers and the club says the support received is greatly appreciated.

The funds raised go towards the Development fund for the necessary works to our club grounds in Rathleague and help to cover the daily running costs of the club.

Lotto tickets €2 each. The draw takes places every Thursday night in Peigs Bar. Jackpot of €2,000 3rd August was not won. Numbers drawn were 8,17,22,27.

Jackpot next week €2,200.