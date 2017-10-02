GAA - Munnelly remains top of Laois SFC scoring charts as Murphy comes up a point short
Ross Munnelly in action against Stradbally. Pic: Alf Harvey.
Ross Munnelly remains top of the scoring charts in the Laois SFC, as Portarlington's Colm Murphy came up a point short of tying with the Arles-Kilcruise man over the weekend.
Murphy scored 1-3 for Portarlington in Sunday's madcap semi-final with Ballylinan, which moves him onto a total of 5-18. Another point would have seen him tie Munnelly at the top of the charts, but Ross' tally of 3-25 looks like being unmatched, or bettered, this year.
His closest challengers still in action are now Gary Walsh and Paul Cahillane, who trail him by 13 and 12 points respectively. The
The full list of top scorers is as follows;
34 Points
Ross Munnelly (Arles-Kilcruise) 3-25 (2-0 pen, 0-12 frees)
33 points
Colm Murphy (Portarlington) 5-18 (0-10 frees)
30 Points
Jason Enright (Arles-Killeen) 3-21 (1-0 pen, 0-12 frees)
27 Points
Donie Kinston (Arles-Killeen) 1-24 (0-11 frees)
24 Points
Cormac Murphy (Crettyard Gaels) 1-21 (0-12 frees, 0-3 45s)
Niall Mullen (Mountmellick Gaels) 0-24 (0-16 frees)
23 Points
David Murphy (Portarlington) 3-14
Paul Cahillane (Portlaoise) 3-14 (1-0 pen, 0-6 frees, 0-1 45)
22 Points
Gary Walsh (Ballylinan) 2-16 (0-9 frees)
David Aston (Killeshin) 0-22 (0-19 frees)
In the charts for top-scorers from play we have brothers sharing the top spot, as Colm and David Murphy from Portarlington are well clear of their nearest challengers.
Colm Murphy had been top of the charts by himself, but David's outstanding display against Ballylinan, which saw him score 2-4, has seen him draw level with his younger sibling.
The top scorers from play are as follows;
23 Points
David Murphy (Portarlington) 3-14
Colm Murphy (Portarlington) 5-8
17 Points
Brendan Hickey (St Joseph's) 4-5
Cathail Dunne (Ballylinan) 2-11
16 Points
Ross Munnelly (Arles-Kilcruise) 1-13
Donie Kingston (Arles-Killeen) 1-13
15 Points
Jason Enright (Arles-Killeen) 2-9
14 Points
Andy McEvoy (Ballylinan) 2-8
13 Points
Eoin Lowry (Killeshin) 3-4
Paul Cahillane (Portlaoise) 2-7
