GAA - Munnelly remains top of Laois SFC scoring charts as Murphy comes up a point short

Ross Munnelly remains top of the scoring charts in the Laois SFC, as Portarlington's Colm Murphy came up a point short of tying with the Arles-Kilcruise man over the weekend.

Murphy scored 1-3 for Portarlington in Sunday's madcap semi-final with Ballylinan, which moves him onto a total of 5-18. Another point would have seen him tie Munnelly at the top of the charts, but Ross' tally of 3-25 looks like being unmatched, or bettered, this year.

His closest challengers still in action are now Gary Walsh and Paul Cahillane, who trail him by 13 and 12 points respectively. The

The full list of top scorers is as follows;

34 Points

Ross Munnelly (Arles-Kilcruise) 3-25 (2-0 pen, 0-12 frees)

33 points

Colm Murphy (Portarlington) 5-18 (0-10 frees)

30 Points

Jason Enright (Arles-Killeen) 3-21 (1-0 pen, 0-12 frees)

27 Points

Donie Kinston (Arles-Killeen) 1-24 (0-11 frees)

READ ALSO - Strong first half sees Portlaoise into another county final

24 Points

Cormac Murphy (Crettyard Gaels) 1-21 (0-12 frees, 0-3 45s)

Niall Mullen (Mountmellick Gaels) 0-24 (0-16 frees)

23 Points

David Murphy (Portarlington) 3-14

Paul Cahillane (Portlaoise) 3-14 (1-0 pen, 0-6 frees, 0-1 45)

22 Points

Gary Walsh (Ballylinan) 2-16 (0-9 frees)

David Aston (Killeshin) 0-22 (0-19 frees)

------------------------------

In the charts for top-scorers from play we have brothers sharing the top spot, as Colm and David Murphy from Portarlington are well clear of their nearest challengers.

Colm Murphy had been top of the charts by himself, but David's outstanding display against Ballylinan, which saw him score 2-4, has seen him draw level with his younger sibling.

The top scorers from play are as follows;

23 Points

David Murphy (Portarlington) 3-14

Colm Murphy (Portarlington) 5-8

17 Points

Brendan Hickey (St Joseph's) 4-5

Cathail Dunne (Ballylinan) 2-11

16 Points

Ross Munnelly (Arles-Kilcruise) 1-13

Donie Kingston (Arles-Killeen) 1-13

15 Points

Jason Enright (Arles-Killeen) 2-9

14 Points

Andy McEvoy (Ballylinan) 2-8

13 Points

Eoin Lowry (Killeshin) 3-4

Paul Cahillane (Portlaoise) 2-7

READ ALSO - Ballylinan bridge 30 year gap with victory over Portarlington