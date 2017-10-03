Laois GAA Fixtures - October 4th to 8th
WEDNESDAY
Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Football 'B' Championship Round 1 (Extra time if necessary)
Training Centre: Park Ratheniska Spink v The Harps @ 7pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Hurling Shield Final (Extra time if necessary)
Training Centre: Clough Ballacolla v St Lazerians Abbeyleix @ 7pm
FRIDAY
Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Football Championship Final (Extra time if necessary)
O’Moore Park: Emo v Portlaoise @ 7.45pm
SATURDAY
AIB Leinster Club Junior Football Championship Round 1
Wicklow Venue: Wicklow Representatives v Kilcavan (Laois) @ 2pm
Laois Shopping Centre U-21 Hurling Championship Quarter Finals
Rathdowney: Camross v Castletown Slieve Bloom @ 3pm
Shanahoe: Clough-Ballacolla v Na Fianna @ 3pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Football Championship Semi Finals (Extra time if necessary)
Mountmellick: Emo Courtwood The Rock v Portarlington @ 3pm
Ratheniska: Stradbally Parish Gaels v St Joseph’s @ 3pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Football Shield Semi Finals (Extra time if necessary)
The Heath v Killeshin Crettyard @ 3pm
Leinster U-13 Hurling Regional Blitz
Faithful Fields Kilcormac: Offaly (1) v Laois (1) @ 11am
Faithful Fields Kilcormac: Westmeath (2) v Laois (2) @ 11am
Faithful Fields Kilcormac: Offaly (2) v Laois (1) @ 12pm
Faithful Fields Kilcormac: Westmeath (1) v Laois (2) @ 12pm
Leinster U-13 Hurling Regional Blitz
Training Centre Fenagh: Laois v Carlow 1 @ 11am
Training Centre Fenagh: Laois v Carlow 2 @ 12pm
SUNDAY
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Hurling Final
O’Moore Park: Ballypickas v Rathdowney Errill @ 1.45pm
Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Hurling Final
O’Moore Park: Rathdowney Errill v Trumera @ 3.30pm
Laois Shopping Centre U-21 Hurling Championship Quarter Finals
Colt: Borris in Ossory Kilcotton v Portlaoise @ 12pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-13 Football Competition Group A Round 3
Rathleague: Portlaoise v Graiguecullen @ 11am
Midlands Park Hotel U-13 Football Competition Group B Round 3
Ballyroan: Ballyroan Abbey v St Joseph's @ 11am
Midlands Park Hotel U-13 'B' Football Competition Group A Round 3
Stradbally: Stradbally Parish Gaels v Railyard @ 11am
Venue tbc: Na Fianna Og v Spink @ 11am
Midlands Park Hotel U-13 'B' Football Competition Group B Round 3
The Heath: The Heath v Mountmellick @ 11am
Ballyfin: Ballyfin v Rosenallis @ 11am
Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Football 'B' Championship Semi Finals (Extra time if necessary)
Ratheniska or Durrow: Park Ratheniska or The Harps v Rosenallis @ 12pm
O’Dempsey’s: O’Dempsey’s v Clonaslee St Manmans @ 5pm.
Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Football 'B' Shield Final (Extra time if necessary)
Crettyard: Loser Park Ratheniska or The Harps v Graiguecullen @ 12pm
