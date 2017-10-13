Laois SFC Final In Brief - The Odds, Weather Forecast and more

Bookies make Portlaoise red-hot favourites

The bookies, we are told, are rarely wrong and if that maxim holds true, then it's bad news for Ballylinan.

They haven't been given any chance by the bookmakers, with Paddy Power installing Portlaoise as 1/10 favourites for this Sunday's final. Ballylinan are listed at 13/2, with the prospect of a draw coming in at 14/1.

Things are only slightly more generous over with Boyle Sports, who have Portlaoise as 1/6 favourites. Ballylinan, meanwhile, are 5/1, and a draw is 10/1.

Winners on the road in Leinster Club SFC

The winners of this Sunday's Laois SFC final will have a two week break before they are back in action, as they face the winners of the Offaly SFC.

It will be an away date as well, with the Offaly champions having home advantage on October 29. The Offaly SFC is also down to the final stage, where Clara take on perennial champions Rhode this Sunday.

The winners of that game will then head to a home game against the Kildare champions, with a likely date against the Dublin winners awaiting in the semi-final.

Munnelly looks set to top scoring charts

With just one game to go in the Laois SFC, it looks like Ross Munnelly will finish the year as the competition's top scorer.

Munnelly's haul of 3-25 (34) for Arles-Kilcruise sees him just a point ahead of Colm Murphy on 5-18 (33), but with Murphy's season now over, only Gary Walsh or Paul Cahillane could conceivably catch him.

That seems unlikey though, as Cahillane would have to score a total of 12 points or more to pass him out, while Walsh would have to go one better, and score 13 points or more.

Both of those men are the top scorers for their respective teams, with the Ballylinan full-forward line, which compromises Walsh, Cathail Dunne and Andy McEvoy, having scored 6-35 between them.

Rain forecast for this Sunday's final

The weather is always a factor in any GAA game, and it looks like it will be a factor this weekend too when Portlaoise and Ballylinan meet.

The forecast at present says there is an 80% chance of rain, although they are only predicted to be light showers. A reasonably strong breeze of 24km/h is also on the cards, along with temperatures of 17 degrees.

With Ireland supposedly in the path of hurrican Ophelia, it remains to be seen when that makes landfall, and what strength it still holds if it does. It is thought that will not appear until Monday, so hopefully this weekend's final manages to dodge any extreme weather which may come from that.

