GAA - Portlaoise ladies impress at Gaelic4Mothers and Others blitz in Portmarnock

The 'Mothers and Others' initiative, through the LGFA (Laois Gaelic Football Association) has been a resounding success after being introduced around the Country and County.

The purpose of 'Mothers and Others' was to welcome married and single ladies to resume the enjoyment they had when playing football, and also for persons who have never played before and would like to try, in an non-competitive, fun and enjoyable atmosphere, meeting and making new friends.

Portlaoise "Mothers and Others" were among 2000 ladies countrywide participating in the Portmarnock Football Club over the weekend

Having previously played in the Athlone Blitz to enormous success, Portlaoise "Mothers and Others" once again excelled in the National Blitz held in Portmarnnock over last weekend.

The level of skill displayed by the Portlaoise girls in Athlone, warranted an invitation to enter for the Dublin Tournament. Portlaoise once again hit new heights, and had great wins over teams from Antrim, Sligo, Kildare, Down and Mayo.

The Ladies, one and all, not only did themselves proud, but also did their club proud and won many admirers for their skills, and friendliness to opposition players and officials.

Teams played were - Lámh Dearg (Antrim), Ballymote (Sligo), Na Fianna (Kildare), Carryduff (Down) and Bonniconton (Mayo).

Portlaoise "Mothers and Others" wish to thank Donal O'Gorman for his generous sponsorship of a new set of jerseys which they wore for the first time at the Blitz and to Super Valu for sponsoring footballs for next season.

An enjoyable social gathering was held on "The Bog Road" for players and officials to celebrate the ongoing success of the Portlaoise GAA "Mothers and Others" team.

Portlaoise Panel that participated were: Edel Hyland, Norma Skehan, Susan Dempsey, Michelle Sinnott, Mary McEvoy, Lorna Keenan, Aishling Bohan, Olive Maher, Martine Boylan, Lara Brennan, Sara Byrne, Majella Dempsey, Rachel Sinnott, Bernie Lawless, Emma Sinnott, Amy Dunphy, Amy O'Brien, Tracy Houlihan, Jennifer Brereton, Hannah Horan, Ann Marie Lynch, Catherine Doyle, Joanne Fitzpatrick, Nicola Flaherty, Aoife O'Connor. Mascots- Ellie May Flaherty, RyanBoylan, Dailin Boylan and Rhys Boylan. Trainers - Kevin Farrell and Martin Sinnott, and Olga Loughman.

If you would like to join us next year - do come along - young or older ladies, you would be most welcome - Train, Play football, socialize, make friends, in a casual and friendly atmosphere - no pressure.

