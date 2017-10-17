GAA - Munnelly finishes top of Laois SFC scoring charts after Cahillane spurns late goal chance
Ross Munnelly topped the charts ahead of Colm Murphy and Paul Cahillane. Pic: Alf Harvey.
The generosity of Paul Cahillane has seen Ross Munnelly finish top of scoring charts in the Laois SFC for 2017.
Cahillane was clean through on goal with time almost up in Sunday's county final, but opted to pass to John Kavanagh for a simple finish. Had he taken on the chance himself and scored, then he would have ended up with a total of 5-20, and so pipped the Arles-Kilcruise man by a single point.
Instead, he has to settle for third on this list, as Colm Murphy from Portarlington takes second spot.
34 Points
Ross Munnelly (Arles-Kilcruise) 3-25 (2-0 pen, 0-12 frees)
33 Points
Colm Murphy (Portarlington) 5-18 (0-10 frees)
32 Points
Paul Cahillane (Portlaoise) 4-20 (1-0 pen, 0-10 frees, 0-1 45)
30 Points
Jason Enright (Arles-Killeen) 3-21 (1-0 pen, 0-12 frees)
29 Points
Gary Walsh (Ballylinan) 2-23 (0-14 frees)
27 Points
Donie Kingston (Arles-Killeen) 1-24 (0-11 frees)
24 Points
Cormac Murphy (Crettyard Gaels) 1-21 (0-12 frees, 0-3 45s)
Niall Mullen (Mountmellick Gaels) 0-24 (0-16 frees)
23 Points
David Murphy (Portarlington) 3-14
Top Scorers from Play
There was no change to things at the top of the scoring charts in this category, as brothers David and Colm Murphy from Portarlington finishing tied on a total of 23 points each.
The biggest mover was Paul Cahillane, who ended up second after adding 1-2 from play in the final. He ended up with a total of 18 points, a number matched by Ballylinan's Cathail Dunne, who scored 2-12.
23 Points
David Murphy (Portarlington) 3-14
Colm Murphy (Portarlington) 5-8
18 Points
Paul Cahillane (Portlaoise) 3-9
Cathail Dunne (Ballylinan) 2-12
17 Points
Brendan Hickey (St Joseph's) 4-5
16 Points
Ross Munnelly (Arles-Kilcruise) 1-13
Donie Kingston (Arles-Killeen) 1-13
15 Points
Jason Enright (Arles-Killeen) 2-9
Gary Walsh (Ballylinan) 2-9
Andy McEvoy (Ballylinan) 2-9
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on