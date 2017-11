Laois GAA Fixtures - November 10th to 12th

FRIDAY

Midlands Park Hotel U-15 Cross Border Floodlit Football Division 1 Semi Finals (Extra time if necessary)

Venue TBC: Ballyroan Abbey v Loser Portlaoise or Na Fianna Og @ 7.30pm

Venue TBC: Winner Portlaoise or Na Fianna Óg v St Josephs @ 7.30pm

Midlands Park Hotel U-15 Cross Border Floodlit Football Division 1 Shield Semi Finals (Extra time if necessary)

Tullamore v Stradbally Parish Gaels @ 7.30pm; Baltinglass v St Broughan's @ 7.30pm

Midlands Park Hotel U-15 Cross Border Floodlit Football Division 2 Final (Extra time if necessary)

Clonmore v The Heath @ 7.30pm

Midlands Park Hotel U-15 Cross Border Floodlit Football Division 2 Shield Final (Extra time if necessary)

Venue TBC: Graiguecullen v Castlemitchell @ 7.30pm

SATURDAY

AIB Leinster Club IFC Quarter Final Replay (Extra time if necessary)

Ballyboughal: Emo v Ballyboughal (Dub) @ 2pm

Laois Shopping Centre U-21 Hurling Championship Final

O’Moore Park: Clough Ballacolla v Rathdowney Errill @ 2.30pm

Laois Shopping Centre U-21 FC Semi Final Replay (Extra time if necessary)

Ratheniska: Portarlington v Stradbally Parish Gaels@ 2.30pm

Midlands Park Hotel U-13 Hurling Competition Cup Final (Extra time if necessary)

Training Centre: Camross v Castletown Slieve Bloom @ 11.30am.

SUNDAY

AIB Leinster Club SFC Quarter Finals (Extra time if necessary)

O’Moore Park: Portlaoise v Moorefield (KE) @ 2pm

Laois Shopping Centre U-21 Football Championship Semi Finals

Stradbally: St Joseph's v Graiguecullen @ 11.45am

Laois Shopping Centre U-21 'B' Football Championship Final

Crettyard: Ballylinan v Na Fianna Og @ 11.45am