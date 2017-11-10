Laois GAA annual celebration of Irish culture and talent

Laois GAA annual celebration of Irish culture takes place next week in Mountrath.

The Laois final of Scór na nÓg takes place in St. Fintan’s Hall, Mountrath, on Friday 17 November. Registration at 7.30 and competition starts at 8 pm.

Entrants must be under 17 on 1 January 2018. Competitions include ceilí dancing, solo singing, instrumental music, recitation / storytelling, ballad group, novelty act and set dancing.

There will also be a table quiz with one team per club.