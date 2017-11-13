Cork man added to Laois senior hurling management team

Laois senior hurling manager Eamonn Kelly has bolstered his backroom team ahead of the 2018 season, with the appointment of Dave Hogan as coach.

Hogan, a Cork native living in Killeshin, has come on board as a tactical coach, and will work in conjunction with Conor Gleeson and Kelly, as well as the rest of the back room team.

"He has a different set of skills" said Eamonn Kelly, "he will be working on the tactical side of things."

Hogan was involved with Midleton, his home club, when they won the Cork SHC back in 2013, and he also enjoyed success with the club at minor level. He stepped back from the hurling scene for a while after the 2013 success to undergo a Masters in Corporate Finance at UCC, and he subsequently took up a job with the college, having previously worked in the banking sector.

Manager Eamonn Kelly is hoping to add one more person to his back room staff, as he is still looking to add another local selector to the setup after John Taylor opted to step away after this year.

Paul Harmann is the new Strength and Conditioning Coach, and he will be working in conjunction with Michael Boyhan. Laois begin their NHL Division 1B campaign against Limerick on January 28 next year.