Laois GAA draw up committee to find U-20 football manager

Laois GAA have launched the search for an U-20 football manager, with a three-man committee put in place to find the right candidate.

One of the first tasks facing new chairman Peter O'Neill was to find a manager for the U-20 team, and he has entrusted that job to Kieran Leavy, who he defeated in the race for Chairman, Fergal Byron and Laurence Phelan.

Leavy is the current Laois GAA Asst Treasurer, while former All-Star Byron has recently taken up the role of Coaching Officer with the county. Phelan is a former Laois minor football manager.

A statement on the Laois GAA website said the search would start "immediately", but no timeline has been given as to when they hope to have a new manager in place.