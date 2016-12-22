Bankers had to be kept away from 'bombsites' in Port

Bank of Ireland judges had to be steered away from derelict eyesores in Port recently, said Cllr Aidan Mullins at the Graiguecullen Portarlington municipal district meeting.

“We had to plan a route for our tour of the town for the Bank of Ireland Enterprise awards, to avoid derelict sites, out of embarrassment, they are like bombsites,” said the Sinn Féin councillor.

The council said a review of active Derelict Site files dating from 2008 began last October. Work is to commence in Portarlington in 2017.

Problem buildings were the old AIB bank and a site on Foxcroft Street where a house was knocked.

Cllr Mullins urged urgent action. “Enforcement action could be taken within a week, we don’t need a review to identify individual cases,” he said.