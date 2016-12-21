Street light desired for Brockley Park Stradbally

A street light is needed in Brockley Park, Stradbally, says Cllr Paschal McEvoy, but he was told there is no funding for new lights, unless he uses some of his 2017 funding to pay for it.

“I expected that. There’s only three lights in this estate, I’d say if you were doing it now there’d be ten lights,” Cllr McEvoy told engineer Philip McVeigh, at the December meeting of the Graiguecullen Portarlington municipal district.