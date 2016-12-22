Court - Man jailed for his part in prison riot in Portlaoise

A Limerick man involved in a riot at the Midlands Prison has been given a 12-month sentence, after he failed to pay compensation and acquired a further nine criminal convictions since his last court appearance.

Before the recent Portlaoise Circuit Court was Jason Curtin, whose case had previously been adjourned for the accused to enter a peace bond and pay €1,500.

Detective Garda Conor Egan told the court that the accused had no compensation and had acquired nine convictions since his last court appearance, with a summons outstanding.

Barrister, Mr Rory Hanniffy said that the accused’s brother, a co-accused in the matter, had passed away recently in a car crash.

Mr Hanniffy sought time for the accused to pay compensation, saying his family may be able to provide .

However, Judge Keenan Johnson said they were serious charges, with the accused involved in a riot at the prison and considerable damage done.

He said that Curtin had not abided by the court’s directions and had committed a substantial number of offences since.

Offering the accused sympathy on the death of his brother, Judge Johnson imposed a 12-month sentence, consecutive to the sentence the accused was already serving.