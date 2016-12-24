Get out and about in Laois after Christmas pudding

If you are stuffed after the Christmas turkey and pudding and need to get out and about, there are a number of festive events that will help burn off the excess.

The Clonaslee St Stephen's Day Slieve Bloom walk is now in its 24th year and to date they have raised in the region of €880,000 for Laois Hospice.

There two walks on the day - one 10 miles with beautiful views, taking in Brittas lake on the descent, and then back to the village of Clonaslee and the Community centre for some well earned refreshments.

The short walk is approx 3-4 miles, and is a real family walk through the village and up to Brittas Lake, taking in some beautiful woodland areas and with refreshments at the Centre also. Lovely hot soup is served on the long walk. Sandwiches and Christmas cake are served in the Community centre.

Create a family memory. Attend a GOAL mile event. The GOAL mile starts at 11am and finishes at 11.30am on Christmas Day at Portarlington GAA club. Run, walk or jog while the turkey cooks. No registration required. Donate at gate. Just turn up.

The St Abbans Fun Run takes place on St Stephen's day from Behan's pub in Tolerton.

The open family run offers the choice of one or three miles distance.

Register at 11.30am.

Anyone with an interest in horses and hunting can get along to Abbeyleix on St Stephen's Day around midday where they can saviour the atmosphere of the annual Laois Hunt outing.

On New Year's Day, Timahoe once again hosts the annual walk in aid of the Irish Wheelchair Association and the Fatima Invalid Fund. There is a choice of two walks around scenic Timahoe. The walks get underway at 1pm.

Ballacolla is also the place to be for the annual Richard Moynan Memorial Walk and Vintage run on January 1. The Vintage run takes a 15k route starting in Ballacolla village at 2pm with registration for all (donation) from 1pm.

The event supports local community groups.