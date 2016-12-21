Removal of blue bridge in Portlaoise was 'vandalism'

Problem facing pedestrians in the area containing Tesco, Lidl and the Kyle Centre were highlighted by Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald at a Portlaoise Municipal District meeting last week.

Among her proposals was that the County Council should consider relocating the pedestrian crossing between Tesco and the Kyle Centre.

People were walking out in front of cars in the area, she claimed.

Moving a short distance to James Fintan Lalor Avenue, Cllr Noel Tuohy described as “an act of vandalism” the removal of the Blue Bridge from that thoroughfare.