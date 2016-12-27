Court - Mountmellick man shouted abuse at the neighbours

A Mountmellick man has been charged with a public order incident in which he shouted abuse at his neighbours.

William McGuire (35), 60 College View, Mountmellick, was charged with threatening or abusive behaviour.

Inspector Eamon Curley gave evidence that on October 31 this year, gardaí attended the scene of a disturbance at College Avenue in Mountmellick.

The accused was extremely agitated and had been drinking. He was shouting and abusing the neighbours, said Insp Curley, and other neighbours came to their windows because of the disturbance.

The accused had 17 previous convictions, 16 for public order offences.

Defence, Mr Philip Meagher said the accused is under the care of mental health services and is on a lot of medication, none of which were compatible with alcohol, said defence.

On the day, he went to a neighbour’s home and a bottle was produced, and the accused couldn’t resist temptation.

Judge Catherine Staines asked would the accused be able to do community service, to which Mr Meagher replied that his client might not be able to, due to the “cocktail of medication” .

The accused was remanded on continual bail to March 9 next year.