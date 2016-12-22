Repeated floods causing fear in Tolerton

A farmer in Tolerton is living in fear of being flooded in his home.

“He is afraid to wake up in the morning because he could be flooded. The river is breaking its banks and floods down his field. The 12” pipe there can’t take the flow. All it takes is a splitter,” said Cllr Ben Brennan about Joe Graham, at the December meeting of the Graiguecullen Portarlington district.

The unresolved problem is “going on years” he said.

“I drove director Kieran Kehoe around the field in my car, he saw no reason why it should not be done,” he said.

An oil spill caused three crashes on the R430 road the day before the meeting.

“Then they come around the corner into a flood. There will be someone badly hurt, then it’ll be done,” he said.

It was agreed by engineer Philip McVeigh to hold a site meeting with the landowner.