Food appeal and John Paul awards

A Christmas food appeal by the students of Knockbeg College has yielded fantastic results, with the generous support of the school’s students.

The appeal, organised by Ms Ni Chroínín, received huge amounts of tinned foods and goods for the festive period.

All items will be kindly donated to the local food kitchen – St. Claire’s Hospitality – through the school BOM chairperson Father Dunphy.

“Food poverty has sadly become an acute and prominent issue in Ireland, with almost 1/10 people claiming to suffer from a lack of food. Food drives like this are crucial for gathering much needed supplies for St. Clares, as well as to raise awareness about this sensitive issue,” said Fr Dunphy.

Knockbeg College would like to thank all the students for their generosity.

Meanwhile eight students have received awards at the annual John Paul II Awards in Holy Family Church Askea.

James Osbourne, Oisín Brennan, Diarmuid Carroll, Cian Kelly and Martin Moloney received the gold award, and Sam Dunne, Eoin Delaney and David Roche received the Papal Cross Award.

The awards encourage young people to take an active role in their church and society. To achieve the gold award each recipient had to do 20 hours in their local church and 20 hours social work. An additional 6 hours was needed for the Papal Cross Awards.

The activities took place over the past year and many of the recipients took part in youth ministry, local choirs and helped with general work in their parish. For the social side many volunteered in the local charity shops, such as the St Vincent de Paul shop, and helped coach youth teams in their club. Well done to all.