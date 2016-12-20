Laois man behind nightclub turns Coppers into gold

The Laois team behind the country’s best known nightclub ‘Coppers’ turned a tidy profit last year and his built a €54.8 million fortune.

New accounts for the company that operates Copper Face Jacks on Dublin’s Harcourt Street show the night spot as its pre-tax profits last year totalled €5 million.

Figures show that Breanagh Catering Ltd recorded the increased profits in the 12 months to the end of January 31 this year. The accounts show that the firm’s gross profit increased from €10.45m to €11.35m.

The nightclub, which is owned by the low-profile Cathal Jackson from Ballinakill and Paula Jackson, show that the company has accumulated profits of €67.58m at the end of last January.

In the 12 months to the end of January of last year, Breanagh Catering Ltd's cash pile rose by €3.78m to €54.8m.

The nightclub operates seven nights a week and contains six bars, two covered beer gardens, a cocktail bar and a premium level that is made of a private room aimed at hosting parties. The club now employs 195.

The firm paid corporation tax of €815,465. As a result the firm enjoyed post tax profits of €4.26m. The firm’s tangible assets were worth €13.17m.