Road Safety Authority videos to help people driving through Storm Barbara

Ahead of the threatened Storm Barbara which is set to coincide with one of the busiest weekends on Irish roads, the Road Safety Authority has urged people to take care on the roads.

The RSA has made a number of short videos available on its website to help people cope with torrential rain, severe winds, fog, ice and snow that strike suddenly catching road users off guard.

The campaign is presented by RTÉ reporter Teresa Mannion who became synonmyous with stormy weather thanks to her report from Salthill, Galway last winter during Storm Desmond.