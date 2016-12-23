Warnings in place as Storm Barbara hits

Met Éirean has warned of wet and extremely windy weather this morning with heavy rain for a time and strong to gale force southerly winds with some severe or damaging gusts especially in parts of the northwest.

The State forecaster A clearance to blustery showers will follow from the west in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees Celsius this morning, but turning colder later in the day as the winds veer westerly with the clearance staying very strong and squally until evening.

Two weather warnings are in force. There is a Status Orange Wind Warning for coastal regions and high ground of Donegal, Galway and Mayo. A Yellow w Weather warning is in force for southerly gales or strong gales on all Irish coasts and the Irish Sea this morning. Winds will veer westerly in the afternoon and will continue to reach gale force at times.

Becoming less windy tonight, but still breezy with scattered showers, some heavy later in the night and possible a few wintry on high ground in Donegal. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.