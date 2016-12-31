Traffic control measures are requested at Spa Street, Portarlington, but they will have to wait until other work is done in the square.

Cllr Aidan Mullins outlined problems on Spa Street at the December meeting of the Graiguecullen Portarlington municipal district.

“On one side the footpath is so narrow that only one person can walk, on the other cars are parked. It is a bottleneck as two lanes won’t fit. The town is not functioning because of this blackspot,” he said, adding that the town gets less than Portlaoise.

“You can’t go 100 yards in Portlaoise without meeting a traffic measure. This can’t go on until 2018,”he said.

Director of services Gerry Murphy said surveys will be done in January at several junctions in Port, with more details at the next council meeting on February 15.