Healthy starts on New Year's Day

There is no excuse not to get cracking on New Year's resolutions, with several walks organised on New Year's day and more in the week to follow.

Ballacolla will again host the Annual Richard Moynan Memorial Walk and Vintage run on New Year's Day.

The Vintage run takes a 15km route starting in the village at 2pm with registration and donations accepted from 1pm.

The route goes by Grantstown, Coolacurragh, Cannonswood, Woodenbridge and returns to the finish by Lalor's Farm Ballygague where the usual Christmas cheer will be served.

The 6.5km walk also starts at 2pm, in support of local community groups. A monster raffle with refreshments will be held at the finish in St Patrick's Hall followed by entertainment in all hostelries. Call 0872395357.

Also on New Year's Day is the Timahoe annual walk, in aid of the Irish Wheelchair Association and the Fatima Invalid Fund.

The walk will be officially started by Laois paralympic swimmer Nicole Turner at 1pm.

There is a choice of either a 6km or 10km walk over the scenic Fossey Mountains, with refreshments afterwards.

Laois' Operation Transformation walk takes place bright and early at 9.30am on Saturday January 8, in the beautiful Heywood Gardens and woodlands in Ballinakill.

Register from 9am in Heywood Community School Gym. The free walk is 3.5km long, ideal for beginners, families and buggies. A Zumba class will get everybody warmed-up, with light refreshments afterwards.

Two Operation Transformation community groups are also setting up in January.

One is run by the Stradbally, Timahoe & Vicarstown Community Sports Hub, pitting teams of six from each village in a weightloss challenge against each other, with further community fitness events. See their Facebook page @SVT community sports hub or call Niall at 086-8206805. A second group fitness challenge is starting in Portarlington Leisure Centre To register call (057) 8645800,

All OT events are supported by Laois Sports Partnership.